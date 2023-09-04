Greetings, Rune Hunters.
Please update the game to have the issues that are currently occurring to be fixed.
The details regarding the update are as stated below.
[PC New Version Update Announcement]
1. Update TIme
- Sep. 5 (Tue) 2023, 00:30 (UTC+9)
2. Update Details
- The issue where users cannot receive items they have bid on in the Auction House when in different modes will be fixed.
※ Auction House items can be received when buyout.
※ Please exit the game completely before logging in again for the update to be applied.
We will do our best to provide a stable game service.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update