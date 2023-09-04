Share · View all patches · Build 12105422 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 15:39:07 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

Please update the game to have the issues that are currently occurring to be fixed.

The details regarding the update are as stated below.

[PC New Version Update Announcement]

1. Update TIme

Sep. 5 (Tue) 2023, 00:30 (UTC+9)

2. Update Details

The issue where users cannot receive items they have bid on in the Auction House when in different modes will be fixed.

※ Auction House items can be received when buyout.

※ Please exit the game completely before logging in again for the update to be applied.

We will do our best to provide a stable game service.

Thank you.