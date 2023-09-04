 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Undecember update for 4 September 2023

[PC] New Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 12105422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

Please update the game to have the issues that are currently occurring to be fixed.

The details regarding the update are as stated below.

[PC New Version Update Announcement]

1. Update TIme

  • Sep. 5 (Tue) 2023, 00:30 (UTC+9)

2. Update Details

  • The issue where users cannot receive items they have bid on in the Auction House when in different modes will be fixed.
    ※ Auction House items can be received when buyout.

※ Please exit the game completely before logging in again for the update to be applied.

We will do our best to provide a stable game service.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1549251 Depot 1549251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link