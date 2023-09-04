Holdfast Updated! Howitzers & UI

The time has come to announce the release of this long anticipated update. For some while now we have been hard at work rejuvenating both Holdfast’s frontend and backend in order to lay the foundations for the updates to follow.

Our goal is to make Holdfast more accessible to a wider audience while staying true to its core. This will prolong Holdfast’s shelf life so that you can continue enjoying Holdfast for many more years to come! This update will be the first big step in that direction.

Introducing The Howitzer

This long requested artillery piece now makes its way to the battles of Holdfast. With its skilled based air burst and flying shrapnel this new disrupter of organisation will change the way engagements play out across the game.

Load a shot and set the fuse timer on the fuse interface then fire away and watch as chaos ensues from afar. Those wanting a more precise fuse timer can hold down 'Shift' by default and make smaller timing changes.

The Howitzer’s primary attack is the air burst, timing the fuse and judging the distance correctly will allow skilled artillerymen to burst the shell above the enemy causing the most damage and killing those closest.

Shells that land near or at the floor of the enemy will cause damage but will not kill unless they are directly on top of the shell.

Holdfast’s New Look

One of the biggest changes to come to the game with this update is a complete redesign of the games user interface.

From the moment you launch the game and all the way until you finish a match you’ll see a whole new UI that has been designed and created to further improve the user experience and provide much needed modularity for future updates that the old UI simply didn’t allow for.







This is indeed a big change but comes with a whole new slew of features such as the new playercards, regiment leaderboards, barracks and customisation, in-game regiment registry and much more. There’s plenty to explore so hop on Holdfast and check out everything this new interface has to offer.





This initial introduction of playercards should be considered as a beta version of the full implementation as in updates to follow once we have tested and confirmed the robustness of the new systems, more portraits, banners, medals and unlocks will be available for players to complete specific challenges for.

All of the games DLC has been updated with this update to include unlocks for these and as the systems in place for this have long been in the game.

We’ve also taken appropriate measures to ensure that you can customise the in-game UI exactly to your liking by visiting the games settings menu. Want your minimap smaller or the chat in the bottom left? Simply set it in the settings as shown.

A new option has also been included for the end of round map voting screen. The selection has now been reduced to 3 maps with the 3rd of the options being a random map. This will load a random map from the servers rotation that is viable for the gamemode available in the vote.

Leaderboards have been completely redesigned and now regiments can compete for the top spot in their very own regimental leaderboards. These are seasonal leaderboards that will determine your regiment's position in the game's regiment registry during that season based on XP earned from public servers and official public events.

Another feature of the new user interface is the games in-game cosmetics only store. This new storepage will make purchasing and rewarding DLC's far simpler and enables us to introduce additional cosmetics such as portraits and banners alongside the other content found within the DLCs.





Each of the game's DLC's has been upgraded to include a unique portrait that can be applied in the barracks, some DLC's also include additional banners. You can preview everything you get by heading over the store and selecting a DLC.

Battlefield Forger Winners

Holdfast’s modding competition came to a close a few months back and we’re now ready to announce our winners. The art team took a look at each and every entry into the contest considering not only design but also execution. The level of quality compared to the previous forger contest truly showed how far the modding community has come and made the contest all that more difficult to judge.

Starting with the mapping contest in 1st place we have Spammy McJunkmail with their map Martense Point. This well crafted train yard village features plenty of height variation, close quarter fighting opportunities and flanking routes that all come together to produce a very splendid Frontlines battlefield.

A big congratulations to Spammy, we look forward to implementing this map into the game in the future.



(Martense Point by Spammy McJunkmail)

In 2nd place follows Kill’em with the map Port LeMerc. Set within sporadic islands this naval coastal siege map stood out as a very well designed battlefield for both ocean and siege engagements with its rocky cliff faces offering up a natural defence against the incoming invaders.



(Port LeMerc by Kill'em)

Finally, in 3rd place is Mattrobes and their map Little Map. A quaint little village sits within grassland and trees, segregated by broken fencerows this small map offered up a unique blend of urban and plains combat with plenty of cover within its overgrown outer fields for ambushing the enemy.



(Little Map by Mattrobes)

Now to announce our uniform contest winners, although there were less entries for this side of the contest, those we did receive were of some excellent quality. The attention to details and general execution of work was very impressive.

Kicking things off in 1st place with their entry to be added into the game is Binghampton and their Frontlines WW1 Winter Uniforms. In their dashing winter coats and fingerless gloves these uniforms will offer up some warmth and comfort for those engaging in combat in snow and rain.



(Frontlines Winter Uniforms by Binghampton)

Coming in 2nd place is ApexPhantom with his Napoleonic Winter Uniforms. Once more these fellows look incredible in their long-coats and shako coverings with plenty of variations to pick from. A truly splendid job well done.



(Napoleonic Winter Uniforms by ApexPhantom)

A big thanks to everyone who submitted entries into the contest; Father Merrin, Toonu, Kill’em, Binghampton, CevCon, El Presidente, NPC Charles, Ragnar, thiccpoot, MiSFiT77, Mattrobes, Meal, Maggot, jklirr, Spammy McJunkmail, Banana, Masdock, ApexPhantom, Arsen and AMBLCO

While the road has been long we're committed to bringing Holdfast into the new era and ensuring the game continues to thrive for many more years to come.

Work on the games next update already began some months ago and we're making good progress towards a BETA release in the not too distant future. There’s a whole lot more in store for Holdfast and beyond.

There are many more changes, features, bug fixes and quality of life additions being introduced in this update so be sure to check out the change log! Thank you for your support and until next time, may good health be yours. :oheart:

[discord.gg/holdfastgame](discordfastgame)

[url=discord.gg/holdfastgame]

[/url]

Changelog 86 - Game Version 2.12.8647.22926

Count

● 18 new features and improvements.

● 6 quality of life additions.

● 28 gameplay additions.

● 7 optimisations.

● 6 graphical additions.

● 25 server configuration additions.

● 24 SDK additions.

● 45 bug fixes.

Click here for the full change log.

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Walki, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan, Gest, Matt, Grandayy & Winston (The Cat).