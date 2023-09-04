Steam Community Shop: New Stage and Refreshed Rewards!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Commanders, Steam Community Shop is opening its doors once again: time to earn some Tokens!

[quote=]Steam Community Shop is a Steam-exclusive mechanic that allows players to earn special Tokens by participating in various events and activities on Steam Community Hub, and then spend these Tokens on various rewards. The Shop works in stages, with each stage lasting around two months. When the stage ends, the Shop closes for a couple of days, and then reopens again with slightly modified rewards.[/quote]

Steam Community Shop: Fourth Stage

September 4, 2023, through October 31, 2023

How Does It Work?

There is always something happening on Steam Community Hub. Every month we launch Community events such as Giveaways, Tags suggestion events, rewards for following us on Steam Hub, and more. If you participate in these events and complete all the required steps correctly, you will get Community Tokens as a reward. You can then exchange these Tokens in the Community Shop for various rewards, depending on what you need most.

Stage Four rewards include special missions for extra Tokens, Personal Reserves, days of WoT Premium Account, a Tier VIII rental Premium German Löwe heavy tank, and more. Some rewards can be purchased for Tokens an unlimited number of times, while others are limited to one or two times per account.



You can save up your Tokens to purchase better rewards, or you can spend them as soon as you get them: the choice is yours! However, keep in mind that the Community Tokens you earn DO NOT transfer between stages. When the stage ends, all unused Tokens will disappear, so make sure you spend all your Tokens in time!

How to Find the Steam Community Shop?

To find the Steam Community Shop, launch the game and open the DEPOT section.

Then, go to the HOMEFRONT SUPPLIES tab inside your Depot.

Find the Steam Community Shop option in the HOMEFRONT SUPPLIES tab and click on it to view all available rewards and prices.

Earn a Community Token Right Now!

Continuing our tradition, we are celebrating the start of the new stage with a Community Giveaway. Like this post and write a comment to earn one Community Token!

To take part in the Giveaway and receive a guaranteed prize, all you need to do is:

Press the Rate Up button under this article

Share in the comments your plans for the upcoming line of British wheeled vehicles.

That’s all! If you complete these steps, you will receive your reward shortly after the Giveaway ends on September 11, 2023.

Rewards

1 Community Token



Stay active in our Community Hub, earn Tokens, and collect your rewards!