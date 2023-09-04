Test Branch Update! (Beta 12.0.2)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Improvements
- Introduce map features progressively during the campaign (windows, transparent doors, exterior maps, storeys)
- A new squad now starts with 3000 credits (allows a few initial recruitment rerolls)
- Tweaked campaign objectives
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed some stairs not being walkable
- Fixed some stairs showing as covers
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch