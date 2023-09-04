-=Patch notes v0.93=

-Added "Dog Duty 3d" minigame to Intersection Mall

-Added new ActionFigures to be unlocked by finishing minigames. Now every available Action Figure is unlockable EXCEPT by one.

-Friendly companions will teleport with you from world to world

-Increased Minigun's fire rate, barrel acceleration

-Pistols, Submachine Cat, Micro-Rockets may now be used in pairs (Akimbo mode!)

-Maybe fixed Boss3 issues, I'm still trying to replicate some issues

-Smol things here and there as always

I'm now focusing my last efforts to fix bugs and polish the game experience. I would like to try to release the final game next month but, there's some things I need to make sure first (like finishing the game finale before releasing).

Until next time,