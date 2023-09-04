Toribash 5.61 - 04/09/23 Update

Hi!
Today's update contains tweaks to the Account screen, several bug fixes and new content for this month's Battle Pass.
What's new:
- Visual tweaks to the Account screen
- Added button to request account deletion in Account screen
- Fixed a potential crash on startup that was affecting some users
- Fixed bug with room description text shadow sometimes having incorrect position in Room List
- Fixed a bug with player score outlines being too thick on macOS with high dpi mode enabled
Changed files in this update