Toribash update for 4 September 2023

Toribash 5.61 - 04/09/23 Update

Build 12105169

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!
Today's update contains tweaks to the Account screen, several bug fixes and new content for this month's Battle Pass.

What's new:

  • Visual tweaks to the Account screen
  • Added button to request account deletion in Account screen
  • Fixed a potential crash on startup that was affecting some users
  • Fixed bug with room description text shadow sometimes having incorrect position in Room List
  • Fixed a bug with player score outlines being too thick on macOS with high dpi mode enabled

