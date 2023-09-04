Resolved "Helped the Hotties" Steam Achievement bug.
Notice: Players that have already unlocked all other Steam Achievements(other than "Helped the Hotties" achievement) I suggest to load any uncorrupted save which will trigger function that checks if all conditions are satisfied for unlocking of "Helped the Hotties" Achievement.
Resolved "Bad Guy Mission" checkpoint bug in Episode 10. This bug was occuring when player selects not to call Jane in Episode 10.
Helping the Hotties update for 4 September 2023
Bug Fixes
Resolved "Helped the Hotties" Steam Achievement bug.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update