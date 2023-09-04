Resolved "Helped the Hotties" Steam Achievement bug.

Notice: Players that have already unlocked all other Steam Achievements(other than "Helped the Hotties" achievement) I suggest to load any uncorrupted save which will trigger function that checks if all conditions are satisfied for unlocking of "Helped the Hotties" Achievement.

Resolved "Bad Guy Mission" checkpoint bug in Episode 10. This bug was occuring when player selects not to call Jane in Episode 10.