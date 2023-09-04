Welcome to Highrise City 1.2!

Hello, dear mayors!
The time has finally come! Highrise City is now available in version 1.2! With this, the game leaves Steam's Early Access program after 18 months of hard work.
Before we get to the most important new features in this update, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire community, both on Steam and in the official Highrise City Discord! Without your suggestions, ideas and bug reports, Highrise City would definitely not be what it is today.
Thank you so much!
We're also celebrating our special day with a launch discount of 20%, starting today until September 18! So if you've been holding off on Early Access, now is a great time to start your journey as the mayor of your own megacity.
Version 1.0 also adds a whole bunch of new features to the game - and this list is really huge! For example, Highrise City now comes with a storyline and missions that not only tell you a story around your rise as mayor, but also reward you if you complete the challenges. At the end of your journey, there's even a huge mega-project waiting for you: your own spaceport, which has to be built in several stages!
After completing the main story, you'll have the opportunity to jump into the "New Game+" mode! This mode is meant for real professionals and comes with new challenges, a completely new construction mode and much more detailed micromanagement of your workers, where each industrial building requires a certain type of worker.
But that's not all, of course! In addition to a number of new buildings and all-new resources, such as lithium, batteries and electric cars, mayors in Highrise City must now manage their power supply in greater detail. For this purpose, high-voltage cables must now be built and linked to substations in order to be able to supply every corner of your city with energy and to make your city planning even more realistic.
And for friends of public transport, there is now also the possibility to plan bus routes, which can open up new routes for your workers to get to their workplace and, with thoughtful planning, greatly reduce the amount of car traffic in your city!
You can look forward to this and much, much more in Highrise City 1.2!
We, the whole team of FourExo Entertainment and Deck13 Spotlight, would like to thank you very much for your support, your criticism, your suggestions for improvement, your ideas and the video and stream content of the whole Highrise City community! Without you, this mammoth project would never have been possible!
Of course, this is not the end of our journey yet! In the coming days and weeks, we'll be working regularly on potential bug fixes as well as other convenience features based on your feedback. We are also already working hard on completely new content and can't wait to tell you more about it!
Full Changelog:
Main Features:
-
16 new buildings
-
New energy economy with substations and high-voltage cables
-
Missions
-
New multiple upgrading of buildings
-
Mega project: space port
-
Bus lines
-
New resources: lithium, battery, electric cars, paint, hazardous waste
-
Recycling economy with selectable production goods
-
New large production chain: electric cars
-
Supermarkets and shopping malls
-
Huge skyscrapers
-
Narrative story set to music
-
New playable map: Hong Kong
-
Language Updates: English, German, French, Japanese, Korean, Chinese Simple, Chinese Traditional, Turkish, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Spanish, Ukrainian,
-
New Game+ with new challenges:
- New Construction Mode: resources are built by a construction company. This also allows for a Blueprint mode, where the player gives their city more construction contracts than resources are available.
- Worker levels: Each industrial building requires a certain type of worker. This increases the complexity of city management enormously and is only something for real professionals in Highrise City.
Side Features:
- Many buildings have been greatly improved visually
- Upgrade button on the left side of the building menu: Provides a good overview of which buildings are upgradeable and can be improved with one click.
- Tutorial adapted
- Many new pictures and in-game videos created or revised
- The amount of garbage has been increased
- New resource: Hazardous waste (only convertible to garbage with the reprocessing plant)
- All mines and battery factories produce hazardous waste
- New service: "Shopping”
- Building: "Space Memorial" raises the satisfaction of the inhabitants in an area.
- Delivery mission: Deliver goods with a truck.
- Some other buildings, such as the Mayor's Mansion, raise the satisfaction of nearby residents.
- Building editor: camera can be moved closer to the ground
- Construction of buildings improved for more collision tolerance
- New filter: building influence
- Targets of milestones slightly simplified.
- Blueprint mode possible with new building "Construction Company"" (Available in NewGame+)
- When spending all research points, the HUD no longer says 99999 research points
- Main menu shows the maximum reached population per region
- Plants from farms are placed only in your own farm
- The highest difficulty level is unlocked in all settings menus only after you have exposed the satellite.
- Income from electricity and water surplus trade slightly reduced
- Vehicles and people have shadows (At highest shadow quality level)
- In the building menu, when the building info view is displayed, if it is too close to the edge, it is moved more to the center of the screen
- Lag reduced when constructing buildings.
- Performance in general increased
- Lags on computers with less than 8 cores significantly reduced
- 3 new researches
- Building shows more precisely what it is missing. e.g. if electricity is missing or if the power connection to a substation is missing
- If you use the filter on a forwarding company, the settings are saved correctly
- If you click on a water tower or water points, you can now easily place water pipes
- Some of the most powerful researches can be unlocked only after launching a satellite
- Zones are correctly made invisible when a building is placed on them
- Many much new ingame tips
- New voice recordings
- UI improvements
- UI has new sounds
new public transport menu to create and manage bus lines
- In the balance menu, local public transport breaks down how the costs are made up
when a building is upgraded, the zones underneath remain invisible
- Clouds create moving shadows
- Buildings upgraded with cubemap details
- Maintenance costs of water pipes slightly increased
- Construction costs of water pipes are displayed on the mouse pointer
Construction company: number of buildings under construction is displayed on the left side of the HUD
- When clicking on a water tower or water points, the water filter is displayed correctly
- In recycling centers the type of recycling can be selected
- Costs of large roads slightly increased
- The total number of buildings in the city is displayed at the top right of the city name
- When the mouse pointer is over an industrial building, the building level is displayed with stars
- Icons above residential buildings for too high air pollution and noise made a bit more tolerant
- Added new ways to get more research points
- Balancing
