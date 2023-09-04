Welcome to Highrise City 1.2!

Hello, dear mayors!

The time has finally come! Highrise City is now available in version 1.2! With this, the game leaves Steam's Early Access program after 18 months of hard work.

Before we get to the most important new features in this update, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire community, both on Steam and in the official Highrise City Discord! Without your suggestions, ideas and bug reports, Highrise City would definitely not be what it is today.

Thank you so much!

We're also celebrating our special day with a launch discount of 20%, starting today until September 18! So if you've been holding off on Early Access, now is a great time to start your journey as the mayor of your own megacity.

Version 1.0 also adds a whole bunch of new features to the game - and this list is really huge! For example, Highrise City now comes with a storyline and missions that not only tell you a story around your rise as mayor, but also reward you if you complete the challenges. At the end of your journey, there's even a huge mega-project waiting for you: your own spaceport, which has to be built in several stages!

After completing the main story, you'll have the opportunity to jump into the "New Game+" mode! This mode is meant for real professionals and comes with new challenges, a completely new construction mode and much more detailed micromanagement of your workers, where each industrial building requires a certain type of worker.

But that's not all, of course! In addition to a number of new buildings and all-new resources, such as lithium, batteries and electric cars, mayors in Highrise City must now manage their power supply in greater detail. For this purpose, high-voltage cables must now be built and linked to substations in order to be able to supply every corner of your city with energy and to make your city planning even more realistic.

And for friends of public transport, there is now also the possibility to plan bus routes, which can open up new routes for your workers to get to their workplace and, with thoughtful planning, greatly reduce the amount of car traffic in your city!

You can look forward to this and much, much more in Highrise City 1.2!

We, the whole team of FourExo Entertainment and Deck13 Spotlight, would like to thank you very much for your support, your criticism, your suggestions for improvement, your ideas and the video and stream content of the whole Highrise City community! Without you, this mammoth project would never have been possible!

Of course, this is not the end of our journey yet! In the coming days and weeks, we'll be working regularly on potential bug fixes as well as other convenience features based on your feedback. We are also already working hard on completely new content and can't wait to tell you more about it!

Full Changelog:

Main Features:

16 new buildings

New energy economy with substations and high-voltage cables

Missions

New multiple upgrading of buildings

Mega project: space port

Bus lines

New resources: lithium, battery, electric cars, paint, hazardous waste

Recycling economy with selectable production goods

New large production chain: electric cars

Supermarkets and shopping malls

Huge skyscrapers

Narrative story set to music

New playable map: Hong Kong

Language Updates: English, German, French, Japanese, Korean, Chinese Simple, Chinese Traditional, Turkish, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Spanish, Ukrainian,

New Game+ with new challenges: New Construction Mode: resources are built by a construction company. This also allows for a Blueprint mode, where the player gives their city more construction contracts than resources are available. Worker levels: Each industrial building requires a certain type of worker. This increases the complexity of city management enormously and is only something for real professionals in Highrise City.



Side Features: