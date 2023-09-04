 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 4 September 2023

Quests and pictures - Update 0.3.2

Update 0.3.2 · Build 12104788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • add quests
  • add pictures to the collections
  • under picture: Added maximum distances for each star.
  • Minor fix (Lilith mansion)

