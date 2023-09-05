Greetings, Mercenaries!

Hotfix #4 is here! This patch addresses some of the more pressing issues that hindered content progression, as well as some changes to the Realism mode and minor improvements/bug fixes.

1) Black Screen Issue

The issue where a mission sometimes doesn’t load up properly (the “Black Screen” issue) should be resolved for the most part. Being fully transparent, there is a small chance that the issue might still affect a small subset of players. We’ll be monitoring the situation closely.

2) Mission Progression Issue

The issue where you are sometimes stuck (often behind a door) and are unable to progress further in certain missions has been resolved.

3) Results Screen Issue

The issue where a mission doesn’t end when the results screen pops up has been resolved for the most part.

Again, we suspect there is a small chance the issue might still affect a small subset of players and will be monitoring the logs. The last Story Campaign episode in particular seems to be more prone to this and while you can restart the episode to resolve the issue, we understand how inconvenient that can be and will work to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

4) Realism Mode

The issue where starting Story Campaign episode 1 auto-selects recommended weapons has been fixed.

The following UI elements have been removed from the Realism mode:

Not enough ammo icon

The alert that pops up when you try to scope while under the effect of a flashbang

Unable to use weapons indicator

Sitting/crouching indicator

Drone’s laser sight

Enemy grenade indicator

Mortar ammo count

Location of the weapons placed around the map

Objects you can pick up on the map

5) Weapon Sound Improvements

The issue where weapons didn’t sound quite right when using certain weapons has been resolved.

6) Misc. Bug Fixes

The issue where “GP” was referred to as “Gold” has been resolved.

The issue where helicopters sometimes respawned immediately after being destroyed has been resolved.

Starting the tutorial with left hand selected as main now shows the tutorial video properly.

7) Tutorial Indicator

The first three episodes of the Story Campaign were meant to serve as an introductory hands-on training session where you learn the elements of the game in a less brutal environment to prepare for what’s ahead. We’ve added a [Tutorial] indicator on these episodes to clarify.

8) Known Issues

Pressing the grab button when the game asks you to choose your VR affinity displays an unintended alert message.

Players on certain devices may not be able to grab the grenade launcher with both hands.

The yellow "navigation" guide that shows you the path to the objectives sometimes show up multiple times and don't disappear as you walk over them

As always, we thank you for your feedback and your patience.