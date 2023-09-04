 Skip to content

MuseSwipr update for 4 September 2023

V0.9508: Song selection QoL changes and bug fixes - Sep 5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Join our Discord community for progress updates on the performance system, rankings, and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z

  • Fixed bug where the game wouldn't start if players were subscribed to maps before playing the tutorial.
  • Press middle-click to jump back to the currently selected song in song-select.
  • Made right click scrolling smoother in song select.
  • Fixed some low-resolution textures in song select.
  • Updated see-saw bonus score tooltip to its correct value of 15,000.

