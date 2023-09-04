V0.9508: Song selection QoL changes and bug fixes - Sep 5

Join our Discord community for progress updates on the performance system, rankings, and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z
- Fixed bug where the game wouldn't start if players were subscribed to maps before playing the tutorial.
- Press middle-click to jump back to the currently selected song in song-select.
- Made right click scrolling smoother in song select.
- Fixed some low-resolution textures in song select.
- Updated see-saw bonus score tooltip to its correct value of 15,000.
Changed files in this update