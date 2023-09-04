Update 1.5.8 released!

It's here! Permafrost introduces a cool and refreshing experience to Liftoff; one of the largest and most immersive environments to explore within our simulator to date. For those who had the chance to test Permafrost on the Experimental Branch, you'll be pleased to discover numerous enhancements, including improved optimizations, refinements of existing locations, and an entirely new point of interest. Don't forget to bring your skis!
Changelist
- Added new Permafrost environment.
- Added 3 official races for Permafrost.
- Added the option to save previous recordings after a drone reset.
- Added "Little helper" Steam Achievement
- Fixed issue with loading empty recordings.
- Fixed DJI FPV drone using unsupported flight modes.
- Fixed race or track selection when updating an existing multiplayer game in the game creation settings.
