Update 1.5.8 released!



It's here! Permafrost introduces a cool and refreshing experience to Liftoff; one of the largest and most immersive environments to explore within our simulator to date. For those who had the chance to test Permafrost on the Experimental Branch, you'll be pleased to discover numerous enhancements, including improved optimizations, refinements of existing locations, and an entirely new point of interest. Don't forget to bring your skis!

Changelist