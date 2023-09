Share · View all patches · Build 12104597 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy



Greetings Mist Walkers!

This is a Hotfix for some blocking issues reported by players. Sorry for causing you trouble.

Version 1.0.7

Bug Fixes

Fixed a blocking issue of no injury challenge

Fixed the issue that archer cannot attack with Heavy Bow after using Agility Potion

Fixed the issue that Metal Stack doesn't work when it's under Mutual Generation/Overcoming

Please keep providing feedback and suggestions!

Thank you!