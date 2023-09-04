 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 4 September 2023

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 37

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Broken levels in online will no longer lock your game, and instead boot you to the main menu. I'm looking into catching this on the server-side but for now this will be an improvement already, no more Alt-F4ing :)

