- Broken levels in online will no longer lock your game, and instead boot you to the main menu. I'm looking into catching this on the server-side but for now this will be an improvement already, no more Alt-F4ing :)
Zeepkist update for 4 September 2023
Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 37
