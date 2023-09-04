Patch v35.12

A new Visibility setting has been added called Action Cam. You can use this to adjust the game's resolution during active play (ie when outside of menus and the Hub) so you can zoom out a bit to see more of the battlefield. I'm finding it nicer for when meanies swarm and you might find it easier on the eyes as you can see more in your direct focal point. Note the Action Cam can only be active if you're using at least 1920x1080 resolution and have the CRT setting off, as otherwise the weird resolution can make the pixels look rather funky. It's a bit experimental as it's tech I'm not used to so the Action Cam setting is Off by default, but let me know your thoughts and if there's no issues I might set it to something like x1.1 by default to improve visibility. You can also press F3 during play to toggle through the Action Cam options so you can quickly see the differences.

I also went through all the various Class Heritage meta adding numbers to a lot of their effects so you know exactly what their benefits are (eg so will say "boosts Attack Speed by +5%" instead of just "slightly boosts Attack Speed").

//misc changes

The "translation_reference.csv" file has been updated.

A new visibility setting has been added called Vignette which allows you to reduce or turn off the darkness that surrounds the screen.

Status Screen: You can now press the Menu Back button to switch the selector over to Relics->Minions->Spells.

The Class/Hat/Card unlock text will now show in the bottom left (so other texts can be seen).

Hub - Achievements menu: If you weren't online when starting the game then it will now re-attempt to update the achievements each time you enter the Hub.

Liche Necromancer class: A new meta has been added called 'Bone Banisher' which gives +1 minion Banish each time you raise a fresh Skelly minion you haven't raised before (useful for Banishing all those level 2 upgrades).

Vampire Survivor class: Blood Invigoration meta: The Running Speed reduction when you have less than 50 Health has been removed (couldn't fit it in the new description).

Sprout Brotatoes class - Brotraption Waterer meta: The contraption regrowth rate has been increased to +100% (the old +50% felt a bit naff).

Imp Contraptineer class - Murderous Traps meta: The contraption Damage has been increased to +100% (the old +50% felt a bit naff).

Behemoth Miner minion: When boneraising this item now won't be overwritten by a regular Giant or Behemoth Barrower offering.

Mega Meldsumassous minion: Slightly increased its Sight Range.

Tamed Werewolf Prince / Immortis Necarch minion: To boneraise these now require 2 of their base minions and 2 of their upgraded minions (instead of 3 upgraded minions, so they conform more with the other Soul minions).

Boning Totem / Cadaver Coffin contraptions: These can now regrow after being used (though the regrowth rate is very slow so is only relevant if you have something like a Watering Can relic).

Card Catcher spell: This now works differently in that it now has a lingering effect based on the spell cast Power level and will turn enemies into either a Clashful Card for that enemy if available otherwise it simply destroys them.

Curse of Wrath: When this curse is triggered it will also spawn the usual set of Bees from any Honeycomb Beehive contraptions.

//bug fixes