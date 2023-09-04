 Skip to content

Battle Grid update for 4 September 2023

Graphics Update

Build 12104450

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Graphics

  • Improved the look and feel of lighting.
  • Added high quality shadows to all enemies.
  • Adjusted synthtech and bullets to suit the new lighting.
  • Mechs now have 'casting' FX when using synthtech.
  • Mechs now leave dust where their feet hit the ground (with a sound effect).

Gameplay

  • In the buy phase the grid expands. This should help with drag/dropping and seeing your units and weapons.

