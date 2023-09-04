Graphics Update

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Graphics
- Improved the look and feel of lighting.
- Added high quality shadows to all enemies.
- Adjusted synthtech and bullets to suit the new lighting.
- Mechs now have 'casting' FX when using synthtech.
- Mechs now leave dust where their feet hit the ground (with a sound effect).
Gameplay
- In the buy phase the grid expands. This should help with drag/dropping and seeing your units and weapons.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update