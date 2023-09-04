 Skip to content

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 4 September 2023

Patch 0.934

Patch 0.934

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch after our big update!
Thank you everyone for your continued support!

  • Fixed a crash happening on combat start with the following item combination: Handkerchief + (Innate) Thief's Codex
  • Fixed a crash related to swiftly opening and closing a hero inventory repeatedly.
  • Fixed buff icon of Coagulate.
  • Fixed an easy infinite with Serpent Ring + Toxicity.
  • Fixed an easy infinite with Lavacore + Sentient Blade.
  • Fixed Serpent Ring not triggering when the very first poison was applied to an enemy.
  • Fixed some curse cards not losing their boosted state on exhaust.
  • Added limitation to the number of card summon animations spawning at the same time.
  • Reduced the card upgrade number from boss encounters. (3 -> 2)
  • Reduced extra hand size from Amass. (2 -> 1)
  • Flurry potion flurry value changed. (2 -> 1)
  • Removed gold icon from the skip choice in reward panels.

Have a nice day and see you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

