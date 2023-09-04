Patch 0.934

Share · View all patches · Build 12104448 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 11:39:06 UTC by Wendy

A small patch after our big update!

Thank you everyone for your continued support!

Fixed a crash happening on combat start with the following item combination: Handkerchief + (Innate) Thief's Codex

Fixed a crash related to swiftly opening and closing a hero inventory repeatedly.

Fixed buff icon of Coagulate.

Fixed an easy infinite with Serpent Ring + Toxicity.

Fixed an easy infinite with Lavacore + Sentient Blade.

Fixed Serpent Ring not triggering when the very first poison was applied to an enemy.

Fixed some curse cards not losing their boosted state on exhaust.

Added limitation to the number of card summon animations spawning at the same time.

Reduced the card upgrade number from boss encounters. (3 -> 2)

Reduced extra hand size from Amass. (2 -> 1)

Flurry potion flurry value changed. (2 -> 1)

Removed gold icon from the skip choice in reward panels.

Have a nice day and see you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks