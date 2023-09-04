Patch 0.934

A small patch after our big update!
Thank you everyone for your continued support!
- Fixed a crash happening on combat start with the following item combination: Handkerchief + (Innate) Thief's Codex
- Fixed a crash related to swiftly opening and closing a hero inventory repeatedly.
- Fixed buff icon of Coagulate.
- Fixed an easy infinite with Serpent Ring + Toxicity.
- Fixed an easy infinite with Lavacore + Sentient Blade.
- Fixed Serpent Ring not triggering when the very first poison was applied to an enemy.
- Fixed some curse cards not losing their boosted state on exhaust.
- Added limitation to the number of card summon animations spawning at the same time.
- Reduced the card upgrade number from boss encounters. (3 -> 2)
- Reduced extra hand size from Amass. (2 -> 1)
- Flurry potion flurry value changed. (2 -> 1)
- Removed gold icon from the skip choice in reward panels.
Have a nice day and see you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
Changed files in this update