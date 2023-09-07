 Skip to content

RIDE 5 update for 7 September 2023

NEW PATCH REALESED!

RIDE 5 update for 7 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest RIDE 5 patch is here, fixing Endurance Mode issues on tracks like Andalucia and Cadwell Park, improving AI pit management, and more!

https://ridevideogame.com/new-patch-released-10/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1650011
  • Loading history…
