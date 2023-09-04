Update 32: New Gym Buddy ability, Canine changes, improvements and bugfixes!

This update focuses on bugfixes and quality of life changes while adjusting Canines dog and adding an additional ability to the Gym Buddy robber class!

The newest cop class has been adjusted, with the police dog no longer being able to sniff bodies and bags that have been left untouched for a while, preventing robbers from getting catched for something they did a few minutes ago. The dogs tracking power has also been reduced slightly, with him now only being able to track the scents of a robber for up to 20 seconds before giving up.

The Gym Buddy got some new utility in this update, he is now able to choose between placing trampolines, or placing the brand-new treadmills, which speed up characters coming from one direction, while significantly slowing down those approaching from the wrong side. allowing robbers to escape faster, or slowing down cops where needed.

Other classes have also received some changes, the Arms Dealer can now purchase a Heavy Pistol for 7,000$, and on the cop side, the Combat Medic can now overheal the VIP. Administering the antidote for when the VIP has been poisoned is now a lot faster for the cops as well, allowing them to more reliably protect her.

There are also lots of bugfixes and general improvements included in this update, you can take a look at those in the full changelog below!

Full Changelog:

New:

added new UI system that can display why certain interactions arent possible (for example: "Body too old too investigate")

added new treadmill gadget

dedicated server owners can now create a [Banned] section in their servers config file, and under "SteamIDs=" add the SteamIDs of banned players, seperated by a ";"

Changes:

Grey Beard Mask now provides an extra drill bag after placing a drill

Canines dog can now only sniff bags and bodies that are less than 2 minutes old

Canines dog bite damage reduced from 35 to 30

Gym Buddy can now choose to place trampolines and treadmills

leaving mid-round now counts as a loss for class winrate tracking

time to administer the poison antidote to the VIP reduced from 1.5s to 0.5s

Canines dog can now only track suspects for 20 seconds after sniffing a body/bag, after that, he will shake and give up the search

Combat Medic can now overheal the VIP

Arms Dealer can now purchase a Heavy Pistol for 7,000$

robbers wearing the Alien Mask can now drop money and bomb bags without Canines dog being able track their scent

money bags carried by robbers with the Alien Mask no longer spawn money particles behind them

changed midround robber spawn system, now chooses the best spawn (the one furthest away from all cops)

dedicated servers now automatically apply changed server configs at the end of each round

Poisons teargas now gets blocked by Developers frequency jammer

updated Developers class ability description

Map Changes:

added three additional midround robber spawns to all maps

Skull Island:

fixed being able to glitch out of the elevator

Clepto Bank:

fixed hole inside the floor on the edge of the map

Fixes:

potential fix for "Guardian Angel" achievement not working correctly

fixed "NOU Reverse Card" achievement not working correctly

fixed dreadmills, trampolines, ladders and police barriers not moving with the elevator

fixed sticky grenades blocking placement in a large radius around them

fixed Cop Operators being able to see robber classes

fixed dog ragdoll falling through some floors on custom maps

improved Vigil UI camera widget scaling for widescreen resolution

fixed multiple bugs related to switching teams in the last tick of team selection, resulting in players spawning at the opposite teams spawns

fixed being able to glitch Madmans bomb into some ceilings

Level Editor: