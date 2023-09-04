17th Minor Update

Added the capability to see the current and required xp of the current growth level by hovering over the growth bar. (Great idea 8th)

Corrected a few strings of the Greek translation (thanks 8th)

Fixed x10 and x100 price bug in supplements (thanks again 8th)

Changed "RESTART GAME" to "RESET GAME" as it makes it easier to understand what the button does (thanks valoreco)

That's all for now.

If you have any suggestions to improve the game, I'm all ears:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2355250/discussions/0/6492543723424263284/