Patch 0.8.7.3 - A few more fixes!

So, if all goes as planned this is the last hot-fix before I get to serious work on the next patch.
This does the following:
- Entering area does not force the game to be saved. Sometimes there has been issues related to caravans entering a new area, and it is really unfortunate if the game saves under those circumstances.
- When crafting items at woodwork benches, the required skill is actually implemented.
- Mirrored campfires' particle effects is not way off.
- Fixes crash related to leather stations.
- Fixes anoterh crash related to moving items and carrying dead beings.
Best wishes and lots of love! <3 Many thanks for all the reports and very sorry about the bugs!
//Mattias
