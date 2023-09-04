 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 4 September 2023

Patch 0.8.7.3 - A few more fixes!

Patch 0.8.7.3 - A few more fixes!

Last edited by Wendy

So, if all goes as planned this is the last hot-fix before I get to serious work on the next patch.

This does the following:

  • Entering area does not force the game to be saved. Sometimes there has been issues related to caravans entering a new area, and it is really unfortunate if the game saves under those circumstances.
  • When crafting items at woodwork benches, the required skill is actually implemented.
  • Mirrored campfires' particle effects is not way off.
  • Fixes crash related to leather stations.
  • Fixes anoterh crash related to moving items and carrying dead beings.

Best wishes and lots of love! <3 Many thanks for all the reports and very sorry about the bugs!
//Mattias

