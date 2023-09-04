Patch 0.8.7.3 - A few more fixes!

So, if all goes as planned this is the last hot-fix before I get to serious work on the next patch.

This does the following:

Entering area does not force the game to be saved. Sometimes there has been issues related to caravans entering a new area, and it is really unfortunate if the game saves under those circumstances.

When crafting items at woodwork benches, the required skill is actually implemented.

Mirrored campfires' particle effects is not way off.

Fixes crash related to leather stations.

Fixes anoterh crash related to moving items and carrying dead beings.

Best wishes and lots of love! <3 Many thanks for all the reports and very sorry about the bugs!

//Mattias