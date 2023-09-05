 Skip to content

Voyager 2 update for 5 September 2023

Voyager 2 Launches Now!

It's time to fuel up your boosters and start plotting your trajectories, because Voyager 2 is now ready for liftoff!

The space program is on the verge of collapse due to budget cuts, until a stalwart rocket scientist discovers a storage closet filled to the brim with Voyager space probes. Use your wits and real principles of rocket science to solve devious gravity-bending puzzles and save the program.

Experiment to find the perfect launch parameters and watch your probe soar through the cosmos on a mission to collect and relay scientific data. What's your reward? Furthering humanity's knowledge of the universe, restoring the public's interest in space travel, and of course, a beautiful replay of what your probe actually saw on during its flyby!

