September 4th Update (1)

Dear players,
Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:
- Fixed an issue where some special effects for skills of the Frost Giant boss in Chapter 2 and the Fire Giant boss in Chapter 4 were not preloaded, causing lag when using these skills for the first time.
- You can now trigger combo attacks for powerful attacks by holding down the corresponding button.
- Optimized the camera's behavior when characters enter the scene and fixed an issue where the camera would shake when characters moved on uneven terrain.
- Slightly increased the cooldown of Fenrir's jump skill and slightly decreased the cooldown of Fenrir's rest skill.
Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update