September 4th Update (1)

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

Fixed an issue where some special effects for skills of the Frost Giant boss in Chapter 2 and the Fire Giant boss in Chapter 4 were not preloaded, causing lag when using these skills for the first time. You can now trigger combo attacks for powerful attacks by holding down the corresponding button. Optimized the camera's behavior when characters enter the scene and fixed an issue where the camera would shake when characters moved on uneven terrain. Slightly increased the cooldown of Fenrir's jump skill and slightly decreased the cooldown of Fenrir's rest skill.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.