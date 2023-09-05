v1.2.2 Hotfix

Ninth’s blessings be upon you, nobles and gentlefolk. May your schemes be successful and your daggers sharp.
Today’s update won’t have any new content, and instead focuses on addressing a host of minor bugs left over from v1.2 The following issues have been fixed:
- Fixed the Loyalist region's epilogue text not showing correctly when the Monarch's Heir gets voted in.
- Fixed the Wizard Apprentice not dying in one branch of the Apprentice event chain.
- Fixed double appearance of the Eastern Knight sprite in one branch of the Guards event.
- Fixed blank dialogue option in the Grandees variant of Sorcery Scheme Ending 1.
- Fixed the Loyalist Scheme + Uprising softlock.
- Fixed the Sorcery stalling event not showing up.
- Fixed the Roving Bandits event being associated with the Counts instead of Chiefs.
- Fixed blank text bug in the Last Chance event when the Doppelganger, Intimidation or Subterfuge schemes are in play.
- Restored missing line in the Booming Crop event.
- Fixed softlock in the Exiled Patrician event.
- Fixed softlock in the Dancing Plague chain.
- Fixed the troll sprite not correctly being displayed in Dynasty games.
- Fixed issue where the Spouses could look the same in multiple reigns in a Dynasty.
- Fixed the goal of the first stage of the Doppelganger Scheme to correctly say “Lower your own Defiance”.
- Various minor typo fixes.
Thanks to everyone who’s reported their bugs in the Discord server - your help has been absolutely invaluable in finding and fixing these issues.
