v1.2.2 Hotfix

Ninth’s blessings be upon you, nobles and gentlefolk. May your schemes be successful and your daggers sharp.

Today’s update won’t have any new content, and instead focuses on addressing a host of minor bugs left over from v1.2 The following issues have been fixed:

Fixed the Loyalist region's epilogue text not showing correctly when the Monarch's Heir gets voted in.

Fixed the Wizard Apprentice not dying in one branch of the Apprentice event chain.

Fixed double appearance of the Eastern Knight sprite in one branch of the Guards event.

Fixed blank dialogue option in the Grandees variant of Sorcery Scheme Ending 1.

Fixed the Loyalist Scheme + Uprising softlock.

Fixed the Sorcery stalling event not showing up.

Fixed the Roving Bandits event being associated with the Counts instead of Chiefs.

Fixed blank text bug in the Last Chance event when the Doppelganger, Intimidation or Subterfuge schemes are in play.

Restored missing line in the Booming Crop event.

Fixed softlock in the Exiled Patrician event.

Fixed softlock in the Dancing Plague chain.

Fixed the troll sprite not correctly being displayed in Dynasty games.

Fixed issue where the Spouses could look the same in multiple reigns in a Dynasty.

Fixed the goal of the first stage of the Doppelganger Scheme to correctly say “Lower your own Defiance”.

Various minor typo fixes.

Thanks to everyone who’s reported their bugs in the Discord server - your help has been absolutely invaluable in finding and fixing these issues.