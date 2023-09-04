 Skip to content

Sci-fi builder update for 4 September 2023

Greatly decreased loading time when switching from Editor mode to Play mode

I have made by your requests:

Improvements:

  • Increased distance for doors open reaction
  • Improved quality of characters in the Sci-Fi characters DLC
