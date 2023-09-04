Version 1.2 Update patch

Since the launch of the game, we have received a lot of feedback and suggestions from UU. We have reviewed and modified the unreasonable content one by one. Thank you for your tolerance and support. Street is our first work, in some aspects do not do very mature, we will continue to optimize and adjust, and strive to give every UU willing to experience our game can have a better game experience. Thank you very much, I wish you a happy game
V1.2 has the following changes:
-
The mask is now immune to Yin-Yang Street ghost hand damage.
-
Reduce the refresh probability of Yin-yang street ghost hands.
-
Fixed an issue in Tianma Village that could refresh the red Yin when triggering the story.
-
Reduces the probability of all maps being flushed chiyin.
-
Reduce the probability of Yin-Yang Street using the transfer function being transmitted back to the present world.
-
Reduce the number of clicks required to activate the Tower.
-
Increase the amount of coins earned by Yin-Yang Street Business Street mini-games.
-
New window function prompt (in the game Settings interface).
-
Added in-game read and save function (in-game Settings interface).
-
Optimized for "Isn't it money?" How achievement is achieved.
-
Optimized and modified the background music of the second chapter Tibetan show.
-
Chapter 2: New House guidelines.
-
Fixed the wooden fish screen display error.
-
Adjusted the mechanism of the drum, now there is an energy bar even if the energy is not satisfied can still be worn.
-
Fix some picture text display is not correct issue.
