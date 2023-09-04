Version 1.2 Update patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12104029 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 11:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Since the launch of the game, we have received a lot of feedback and suggestions from UU. We have reviewed and modified the unreasonable content one by one. Thank you for your tolerance and support. Street is our first work, in some aspects do not do very mature, we will continue to optimize and adjust, and strive to give every UU willing to experience our game can have a better game experience. Thank you very much, I wish you a happy game

V1.2 has the following changes: