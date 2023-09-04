- Fixed an issue where a Bombardier-Elite with lifesteal could regain life when the explosion of their death damages enemies. Additionally, lifesteal will no longer proc on Damage-Over-Time-Effects like poison.
- Fixed more spelling mistakes
Our Adventurer Guild update for 4 September 2023
Patch 0.6475
