Scenery patch 4

The fourth patch after the scenery update is now available with the following changes:
Graphics
- Fixed Class 03 cab light again
- Fixed grass distance setting to work again
- Fixed level crossing gate animations for some workshop routes (Cumbria)
- Changed automatic LOD generation algorithm to produce better results (especially for Pacer mod)
- Fixed memory leaks caused by grass rendering system
- Reduced lag spikes caused by grass rendering system
Editors
- Fixed possible crash in train editor when a vehicle model has a truncated exhaust pipe
- Fixed editor crash when clicking on "Save as new"
- Fixed possible crash in editors when removing items from the side panel
- Fixed possible crash in route editor when extending a road or a track
- Optimised editors to open faster
Other
- Fixed possible crash when restarting sim
- Fixed camera movement to work properly when mouse pointer is over the "run complete" message
- Changed fullscreen window to remain visible after alt-tabbing out of the window
- Changed simulation to start in paused state
- Removed scenery preloading because it was slow and unreliable. If you want the scenery to load fully before starting the simulation, you can simply choose not to unpause it at start until enough scenery has loaded
- Adjusted thread priorities for single and dual core CPUs
- Added number of CPU cores to HUD F1 info box
What's next?
The next update will be another small patch, focusing on editors and optimising the loading of custom 3D-models.
Changed files in this update