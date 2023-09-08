Scenery patch 4

Share · View all patches · Build 12103961 · Last edited 8 September 2023 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy

The fourth patch after the scenery update is now available with the following changes:

Graphics

Fixed Class 03 cab light again

Fixed grass distance setting to work again

Fixed level crossing gate animations for some workshop routes (Cumbria)

Changed automatic LOD generation algorithm to produce better results (especially for Pacer mod)

Fixed memory leaks caused by grass rendering system

Reduced lag spikes caused by grass rendering system

Editors

Fixed possible crash in train editor when a vehicle model has a truncated exhaust pipe

Fixed editor crash when clicking on "Save as new"

Fixed possible crash in editors when removing items from the side panel

Fixed possible crash in route editor when extending a road or a track

Optimised editors to open faster

Other

Fixed possible crash when restarting sim

Fixed camera movement to work properly when mouse pointer is over the "run complete" message

Changed fullscreen window to remain visible after alt-tabbing out of the window

Changed simulation to start in paused state

Removed scenery preloading because it was slow and unreliable. If you want the scenery to load fully before starting the simulation, you can simply choose not to unpause it at start until enough scenery has loaded

Adjusted thread priorities for single and dual core CPUs

Added number of CPU cores to HUD F1 info box

What's next?

The next update will be another small patch, focusing on editors and optimising the loading of custom 3D-models.

