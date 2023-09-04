 Skip to content

Idle Build RPG update for 4 September 2023

V1.4.0

Build 12103900

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New
1.Poison Secret Realm
2. The scroll can be dropped in the Poison Secret Realm, and can be worn on the inlay page
3. The scroll has 1 special effect entry.

