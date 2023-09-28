Afterdream is Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12103898 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 10:59:28 UTC by Wendy

Today is THE Day!

After 2 years of development, Afterdream finally comes out. Let's start this haunting journey with a magical camera.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1995880/_/

Price: $10.99 (10% off in the first week)

Tip: GG Fear bundle provide you with an extra 20% off discount for Afterdream

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35310/GG_Fear/

Languages: English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, German, Korean, and Japanese

Support Steamdeck : Yes!

In this mysterious world trapped between reality and dreams, you'll encounter diverse specters, gather intriguing items, solve enigmatic puzzles, and uncover the hidden reasons behind Jennifer's presence in this place.

We hope you will enjoy embarking on this journey with her.

Jesse Makkonen & Gamera Games