 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlander update for 4 September 2023

🌟 New Skill Goddess Icon releases today! 🌟

Share · View all patches · Build 12103775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Warlander!

Clerics can obtain a powerful new Skill, the holy Goddess Icon!


Perform this Skill to create an icon of the Goddess of Mercy that revives all nearby allies.

Enemy Goddess Icons can be destroyed.

Become an angel on the battlefield and revive your fallen comrades!

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

Join our community-focused game development discussions on your favorite platform:
❤️ Steam Discussions
💙 Discord
💜 Twitch
💛 Twitter
💚 Feedback and Bug Reporting

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1675900/Warlander/

Changed depots in libra_tl_sentry2 branch

View more data in app history for build 12103775
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1675901 Depot 1675901
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link