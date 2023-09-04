🌟 New Skill Goddess Icon releases today! 🌟

Share · View all patches · Build 12103775 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 10:06:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Warlander!

Clerics can obtain a powerful new Skill, the holy Goddess Icon!



Perform this Skill to create an icon of the Goddess of Mercy that revives all nearby allies.

Enemy Goddess Icons can be destroyed.

Become an angel on the battlefield and revive your fallen comrades!

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

