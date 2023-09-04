Season Mode: Hotfix Maintenance Content for 20230904

Dear owners, the server is scheduled to shut down for updates starting at 17:30 on September 4, 2023 (Monday). This update is expected to take 60-90 minutes. The game will not be able to log in 30 minutes before and during the update period. Please continue playing the game after the update is complete. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

New

Batch use function: The character experience book, skill experience book, and the certificate of dominance series props can be used in bulk;



Optimization

Accelerated the playback speed of the first performance of the Six Yang Meeting and adjusted the damage determination time;

Increase the success probability of the Xi Sui Dan to 65%;

Modify the effect of removing emotional buffs from (strong alcohol) props;

Workshop [Study] Transcription formula no longer consumes maximum HP/internal power;

The toolbox no longer has GCD;



The transaction fee of the Ghost Market Exchange has been reduced from [15%] to [10%];

Optimized and adjusted the playback speed and damage judgment time of the first performance of the Six Yang Meeting;



Repair

Fixed the issue of some characters' hairstyle deviation and abnormal behavior of their actions;

Fixed the issue of being unable to carry equipment to enter the Chivalry series levels;

Fixed the issue where killing a series of tasks can be completed by killing teammates;



Characteristics

[1.2] Version feature release effect actual installation;

Some features are recruited by storytellers for actual installation.



