- fixes on random toxic appearing in the map
- new Wooden Sedimentation Machine
- Roll Press now can accept water from pipes
- other small improvements
Revive & Prosper: Prologue update for 4 September 2023
Quick fix 0.7.40
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2497311
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update