Revive & Prosper: Prologue update for 4 September 2023

Quick fix 0.7.40

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixes on random toxic appearing in the map
  • new Wooden Sedimentation Machine
  • Roll Press now can accept water from pipes
  • other small improvements

