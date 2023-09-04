 Skip to content

Demon Lord Reincarnation update for 4 September 2023

Update for Japanese Localization

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a few typos.
  • Updated the manual to fix a garbled sentence.

