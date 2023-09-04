 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VR Giants update for 4 September 2023

Performance Fixes in Fluff (Level Selection)

Share · View all patches · Build 12103534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed several sources for bad performance on some systems

  • Added LODs
  • Reduced unnecessary tessellation
  • Fixed bad shader performance
  • More objects now in static batching

Changed files in this update

VR Giants DA Content Depot 1124161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link