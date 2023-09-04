- (Card/Shield) Guardian's Blessing: Added unscaled healing: 1 per layer (+1: 2 per layer).
- Riposte won't bypass block, allowing you to use block to protect from riposte damage.
- Crippled condition type is changed to "Disability".
- Fixed "Butter Finger +1" and "Sneaky Blow +1" damage doubling not working properly.
- Fixed a bug causing "Craft Acid Bombs" and "Prepare for War" to not create upgraded versions of cards.
- Fixed a crash occurring with Daemon II's "Sickening Storm" move.
- Fixed a crash occurring with the "Orange Reflector" item.
- Fixed a case when no cards can be dropped, causing a hang when an encounter is triggered.
- Fixed Injury Crit Chance and Power reduction not stacking properly.
- Fixed a crash that occurs when a destroyed entity was being targeted by effects.
Draft of Darkness update for 4 September 2023
Update Notes for Patch v1.0.1_p2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
