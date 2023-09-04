 Skip to content

Draft of Darkness update for 4 September 2023

Update Notes for Patch v1.0.1_p2

Share · View all patches · Build 12103473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Card/Shield) Guardian's Blessing: Added unscaled healing: 1 per layer (+1: 2 per layer).
  • Riposte won't bypass block, allowing you to use block to protect from riposte damage.
  • Crippled condition type is changed to "Disability".
  • Fixed "Butter Finger +1" and "Sneaky Blow +1" damage doubling not working properly.
  • Fixed a bug causing "Craft Acid Bombs" and "Prepare for War" to not create upgraded versions of cards.
  • Fixed a crash occurring with Daemon II's "Sickening Storm" move.
  • Fixed a crash occurring with the "Orange Reflector" item.
  • Fixed a case when no cards can be dropped, causing a hang when an encounter is triggered.
  • Fixed Injury Crit Chance and Power reduction not stacking properly.
  • Fixed a crash that occurs when a destroyed entity was being targeted by effects.

Changed files in this update

Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
  • Loading history…
Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
  • Loading history…
