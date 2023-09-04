 Skip to content

Tamer Vale update for 4 September 2023

Version 1.3 notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix and changes

  • When receiving random cards from a card’s effect, it will no longer include locked cards
  • When the victory screen starts, tooltips (small info popups) will always be removed
  • Potency of poison darts brewed by leftover card will also count in the double yield potion
  • A few text bugs
  • Sound volume slider fix
  • Coin sound effect fix
  • Everything speed up a little

Things in maps and levels

  • Enemies will give out less injury cards
  • A few enemies get slightly stronger, mostly in map 2 and map 3
  • Easy mode become a bit easier to counter the above effect
  • Final boss’ summon has more variation
  • Shop refresh price increase

Warrior

  • Swipe damage weakened
  • Hunters Sigil +2 weakened
  • Wardens Resolve weakened
  • Tight Maneuver weakened

Priest

  • Start with 1 more fox summon card, 1 less weakening ray
  • Some cards' base level slightly power up
  • Judgment now cost 1 mp but give 2 fatigue cards
  • Cleansing Rite chance to appear increased, removed consume, energy cost become 2

Rogue

  • All leaf cards' potency increase by 1
  • Root card has +3 potency when it is used for making poison (no effect when crafting dart)
  • All slash cards damage increase
  • All smoke cards has 1 cost, base version power up, +2 version power down

Gift cards

  • When keeping these cards with the hourglass, the bonus effect will kick in too, not just when it's being discarded
  • Effect for keeping a gift slightly decrease

