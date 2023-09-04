Version 1.3 notes

Bug fix and changes
- When receiving random cards from a card’s effect, it will no longer include locked cards
- When the victory screen starts, tooltips (small info popups) will always be removed
- Potency of poison darts brewed by leftover card will also count in the double yield potion
- A few text bugs
- Sound volume slider fix
- Coin sound effect fix
- Everything speed up a little
Things in maps and levels
- Enemies will give out less injury cards
- A few enemies get slightly stronger, mostly in map 2 and map 3
- Easy mode become a bit easier to counter the above effect
- Final boss’ summon has more variation
- Shop refresh price increase
Warrior
- Swipe damage weakened
- Hunters Sigil +2 weakened
- Wardens Resolve weakened
- Tight Maneuver weakened
Priest
- Start with 1 more fox summon card, 1 less weakening ray
- Some cards' base level slightly power up
- Judgment now cost 1 mp but give 2 fatigue cards
- Cleansing Rite chance to appear increased, removed consume, energy cost become 2
Rogue
- All leaf cards' potency increase by 1
- Root card has +3 potency when it is used for making poison (no effect when crafting dart)
- All slash cards damage increase
- All smoke cards has 1 cost, base version power up, +2 version power down
Gift cards
- When keeping these cards with the hourglass, the bonus effect will kick in too, not just when it's being discarded
- Effect for keeping a gift slightly decrease
Changed files in this update