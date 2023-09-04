Patch 1.031

With most character animations now being a lot better (don't worry, the enemy/boss ones will be also taken a look into.), I believe I can go forth and start working on the content that was in the roadmap.

Initially I thought I would add the additional content via a different branch... But then I realized, who really wants to hassle with all of them silly branches in the Steam settings, right?

Realm Of The Rogue - Is now available under the "Alpha" tag in the game, since this gamemode is very much a work in progress, do expect it to be very barebones, buggy and mostly just a slice of what's to come in the future. I'd like to note that compared to everything else in the game, the performance of this mode may be worse than expected due to the nature of procedural generation.

The tracks from Realm Of The Rogue will be available later in the soundtrack, once they'll be finished.

Of course, I'll be listening to feedback and ideas if anyone has any after messing with it, other than that, the plans for it are in the roadmap on the Steam forums/discussions.