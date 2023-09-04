Bestiary, Loot and UI changes incoming!

Here we go:
- added some more informational texts for new players that will help learn the game (e.g. "use the torch in your first hotslot to make light").
- Buff Info now has an "OK" button so that you won't cancel it by accident.
- Added day and night cycle to the overworld.
- Added Defense Potion.
- Adjusted the Grimoire: you will now learn the spell even if you can't cast it yet.
- New: The bestiary keeps track of your kills. Access it from your character screen, Icon in the upper right. Bonus: the more creatures of a certain type you kill, the better your chance of landing a critical hit in the future.
- Changed the loot mechanism. You can now buy silver keys. Silver chests may contain a gold key (also dropped by creatures). On every 5 levels of a dungeon there is a golden chest which requires a gold key. Gold chest loot is better than silver chest loot. You may find a platinum key in a gold chest. Platinum keys open Platinum Chests that can be found on every 5 levels of a HARD MODE dungeon. Platinum Chests contain unique magic items.
- Combining items now takes time.
- Added Elite enemies (to HARD MODE dungeons).
- Added background pictures to the level loading screen.
- Changed the UI (colors and fonts) so that it won't hurt your eyes any longer ;-)
- Added AE damage to "Shatter".
- A Scythe is now required to summon a reaper pet.
- You can now load/save during Work (Mining).
- New Mining progression screen.
- Saving is now enabled in the royal mines.
- Saving is now disabled in hard mode dungeons.
- You can now cast spells from out of your character screen.
- Skill reset now costs gold.
- Many other fixes to known errors.
Changed files in this update