V1.002 Update

Hi Folks.

We have just pushed a small update that fixes a nasty bug that can occur when moving between scenes. In addition, there are a couple of small amendments for issues we have found during continued testing.

Nasty Bug

If your party leaves a battle and then moves to a different battle before returning to the first battle, it is possible for the doors in the scene to disappear.

It may be possible to re-create the doors on a case by case basis. Please, send an email to support@paphiangames.com if this happens to you and we will give instructions on how to send a saved game and try our best to fix it. Apologies to anyone affected by this but it is a fairly unusual sequence of events, so hopefully the impact will be small.

Not So Nasty Bugs

Fixed an issue where the Acid Arrow kills a unit with a "splash" rather than the full hit and the spell name is not floated on the killed unit.

Fixed an issue where a trap killed a party member but the token did not disappear from the battlefield until the next turn.

Re-worded the Charm Person spell (Divine and Planar) to explain its effects more clearly.

All the Best.

Ian & Jann