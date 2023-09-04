Find out who won 💵$2000💵 in the Build-a-Room #4!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there Builders!

The past few weeks have been incredibly exciting for us here at Pine. Your enthusiasm and participation in the Build-A-Room #4: Versus Challenge have been nothing short of amazing. It's been a wild ride full of creativity, jaw-dropping designs, and fierce competition. Now, the moment you've all been waiting for has arrived—the winners are here!

🥇 First Place:

Congratulations! You've nailed it with an exceptional room. Your prize is $2,000 in cash and an escape room board game by PostCurious.

🥈 Second Place (It's a Three-Way Tie!):

Amazing work, all of you! Each of you will receive a $100 Steam gift card and an escape room board game by PostCurious.

🏅 Winners #4-10

Well done, folks! Each of you gets a $100 Steam gift card.

👏 A big shoutout to everyone who participated. You've outdone yourselves with creativity and ingenuity, and we couldn't be prouder.

📺 Winning Ceremony Recap

Missed the live ceremony? Don't worry, catch the replay here:



💡 What’s Next?

Keep an eye out for the next Build-A-Room challenge! More awesome prizes and excitement are in the pipeline.

Huge thanks to all of you for making this competition an unforgettable experience!

Cheers,

Pine team