Find out who won 💵$2000💵 in the Build-a-Room #4!

Hey there Builders!
The past few weeks have been incredibly exciting for us here at Pine. Your enthusiasm and participation in the Build-A-Room #4: Versus Challenge have been nothing short of amazing. It's been a wild ride full of creativity, jaw-dropping designs, and fierce competition. Now, the moment you've all been waiting for has arrived—the winners are here!
🥇 First Place:
- Get Down, Get Down! by Franch
Congratulations! You've nailed it with an exceptional room. Your prize is $2,000 in cash and an escape room board game by PostCurious.
🥈 Second Place (It's a Three-Way Tie!):
- The Clockwork Games by Duc
- Pet The Cat by Bartololomeo
- Game Master Wanted! by Eureka Paprika
Amazing work, all of you! Each of you will receive a $100 Steam gift card and an escape room board game by PostCurious.
🏅 Winners #4-10
Well done, folks! Each of you gets a $100 Steam gift card.
- Hungry Hungry Bovines! by Tim J
- Castle of Secrets: The King's Escape by GG3L
- TaskFaster by CeruleanK
- Stranded by Cl0mar
- The Labyrinth Race by BenignCyborg
- ROOM RUSH by Scrumpus
👏 A big shoutout to everyone who participated. You've outdone yourselves with creativity and ingenuity, and we couldn't be prouder.
📺 Winning Ceremony Recap
Missed the live ceremony? Don't worry, catch the replay here:
💡 What’s Next?
Keep an eye out for the next Build-A-Room challenge! More awesome prizes and excitement are in the pipeline.
Huge thanks to all of you for making this competition an unforgettable experience!
Cheers,
Pine team
Changed depots in ci_builds branch