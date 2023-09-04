 Skip to content

Maid Cafe update for 4 September 2023

Version 1.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.12 of Maid Cafe and its DLC is now live.

This update fixes a issue that has been occuring for the past few days, where opening the phone or the inventory causes a crash referring to a dlc_outfits that is missing. A few days ago we removed some old defunct code from the game which has been causing these issues.

This update we have scanned every code file of the game and purged the defunct code thus preventing this bug from reoccuring.

If you want to you can report any other errors you encounter including grammar issues or bugs on our discord server: https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH

