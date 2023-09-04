- Closing protectbasemenu via close button working correctly
- Modulefactory can now be built again
- Spawnprotection corrected for all power ups (work online again)
- Diffictuly on hard added for challenge mode reward
- Improved the multiselector tool for future tower controlling
- Stronger boss beasts in online coop (more health, faster attack rate, &&&...)
Arrival of Beasts update for 4 September 2023
Tiny Update: EA-D038 - Fixes and some smaller stuff...
Patchnotes via Steam Community
