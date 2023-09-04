 Skip to content

Arrival of Beasts update for 4 September 2023

Tiny Update: EA-D038 - Fixes and some smaller stuff...

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Fixed:

  • Closing protectbasemenu via close button working correctly
  • Modulefactory can now be built again
  • Spawnprotection corrected for all power ups (work online again)
  • Diffictuly on hard added for challenge mode reward
  • Improved the multiselector tool for future tower controlling
  • Stronger boss beasts in online coop (more health, faster attack rate, &&&...)

