Patch #4 Release Notes!

Share · View all patches · Build 12102795 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 08:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Attention all Wreck Seekers!

Today we bring you another batch of fixes for Kingdom of Wreck Business!

If you find any bug, please report it in the dedicated channel here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1367040/discussions/

Changelog:

Increased the limit of random orders from 3 to 8

Fixed a problem with workers when extracting materials from the seabed

Fixed the refueling of boats from locations other than the shipyard

Minor fixes to item prices and labels

Thank you.