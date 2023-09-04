 Skip to content

Kingdom of Wreck Business update for 4 September 2023

Patch #4 Release Notes!

Attention all Wreck Seekers!

Today we bring you another batch of fixes for Kingdom of Wreck Business!

If you find any bug, please report it in the dedicated channel here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1367040/discussions/

Changelog:

  • Increased the limit of random orders from 3 to 8
  • Fixed a problem with workers when extracting materials from the seabed
  • Fixed the refueling of boats from locations other than the shipyard
  • Minor fixes to item prices and labels

Thank you.

