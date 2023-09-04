Version 3.0.2.1 Update Notice

Hello players, I'm the producer of Heroes of Destiny!

During this period of time many players gave feedback that the game was lagging as well as delays in picking up items and other serious issues. First of all, I would like to apologize to all the players who support HeroOfFate, I'm really sorry, and I've been actively fixing and optimizing this problem!

Version 3.0.2.1 is updated as follows:

[System Adjustment

Curse attribute no longer affects the number of monsters Skeleton King will summon 6 followers of Skeleton Soldiers. The event of encountering a "little girl" for the first time will not appear again after purchasing a unicorn potion, but the event of chasing a "little girl" will remain until it is completed. Necromancer's Curse of Flesh effect has been changed to increase Dark Damage and Holy Resistance instead of Curse. Reduced the bullet size and increased the transparency of the "Wind God's Melody" skill.

[System Optimization

1、Optimized the game lag, and frame rate drop leads to the problem of game jamming, by releasing the UI, jumping scene, every 30 seconds timed active release of resources, significantly optimize the problem of lag.

2、Optimized the effect of some of the effects are particularly fancy, add a translucent effect to the bullet, and the layer settings are consistent with the player layer.

3. Optimized the enemy seeking ai of pets and summoned monsters, they won't follow the player all the time.

4. Optimized the bullet collision area checking.

[BUG Repair

1、Fix the BUG that players will be delayed in picking up props, picking up restores detection per frame, thus fixing the pickup delay BUG.

2、Fix the music stuttering BUG, this BUG is caused by the accumulation of memory is too high, timed release of memory can effectively solve this problem and optimize it.

3、Fix the bug that pets suddenly stop moving when they enter the event battle.

4、Fix the bug that there is no BOOS in the Obelisk event.

[New]

1, the new alchemist open new auxiliary skills strong reagent, the role is to increase the percentage of intelligence and strength for a sustained period of time