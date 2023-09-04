 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

东方大战争 ~ Touhou Big Big Battle update for 4 September 2023

2023/9/04 double resource mode change

Share · View all patches · Build 12102683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All character‘'s tower HP +100 ATK change to 30/40/50/60 destroy damage change to 100/200/300/400
only in double resource mode

Changed files in this update

东方大战争 ~ Touhou Epic War Content Depot 878381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link