Heros and Monsters: Idle Clicker Game update for 4 September 2023

BUG: Cloud Save Loading

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some people are having an issue when loading a cloud save with it changing the costs of the purchasing Max Health,

I have disabled cloud saving and opened prestige to any level, if you have this issue please prestige to sort out the values

