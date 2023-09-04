Gaia Trek V1.0.13 Hotfix Patch Log

Hotfix Patch
- Fixed the problem that the subsequent difficulty cannot be unlocked properly when the user information is filed abnormally
- Fixed the problem that when switching between different recipes in the dynamic expansion panels such as Stone House and Wooden House, the slot information was not updated and sometimes the slots would get stuck.
- Fixed the problem that the stacked number of resource cards can exceed the upper limit. 4. fixed the problem that the blood recovery of corpse-eating skill can not be restored.
- Fixed the problem of abnormal blood recovery effect of corpse-eating skills
- Removed the trajectory of Spirit Control and replaced it with a direct release effect.
- Skill cards can also be deleted from Gaia Core.
- Add quick delete operation, default press left Alt+right click to delete cards, quick delete will not recover resources.
- Add Quick Sell, when you open the trading panel, by default press Left Alt+Left click on the card to sell it directly.
Thank you very much for your support for gaia trek, we have now updated many bugs and optimizations. Feel free to leave your review on Steam, your feedback is always welcome!
Keep an eye out for the next update, we appreciate your continued support!
