3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 6 September 2023

New Character Lyoid Concept Art

Build 12102414 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Our new legend Lyoid is about to join 3on3 FreeStyle!
I brought Loyid's concept art to share you how he looks like!
You will see more attractive aspect of Lyoid from our upcoming teaser!

Thank you.

- 3on3 Freestyle Team

