- Update Operator's shop/Altar shop with UI design pass. Update colors, uses tooltip for details, layour changed. (Feedback appreciated).
- UI resolution scaling update for most of the buttons in the main menu and campaign menus.
- Shop purchase trees now uses 2D-grid based cursor movement for keyboard arrows or controllers. (Feedback appreciated).
Update Notes for 2023/09/03
